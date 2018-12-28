Home Indiana House Fire Kills Three Young Siblings December 28th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

The holidays are supposed to a joyous time, but Selina Applegate and her five children experienced devastation.

Officials say they received a call about a house fire around 3:00 Friday morning. When crews arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

“Tell City Officers arrived first, tried to make a rescue and they had fire shooting from almost every window on the ground floor. When our guys arrived, we went to an upstairs window. Two guys tried to make entry through that window and actually had to come back out because they were receiving burns through their hoods,” says Tell City Chief Greg Linne.

Applegate and her older children made it out and are being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. 11-year-old Danielle Plock Sims, eight-year-old Thomas Sims, and three-year-old Roseanna Plock Sims did not make it out.

“We’re going to be there for this family that we have known for so many years and just to remember Danielle, our sixth grader. And remember Thomas, the Kindergartener. And little Rosie who we saw very often in our school as well,” says Laura Noble, William Tell Elementary School Principal.

Community members say they will cherish the memories they have of the three young children who lost their lives. Hours after the fire, a small memorial popped up next to a tree outside the home.

The principal of William Tell Elementary says this tragedy is already taking a toll on the community and their school.

“There are staff members who are really grieving with this as well and again we are just going to be there for one another and we’ll be prepared to help the students as well. Starting today until we return to school,” says Noble.

Comments

comments