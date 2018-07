Home Indiana House Fire Closes Part Of Highway 1-65 July 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Fires are happening left and right in the Tristate A house fire in Owensville has closed Highway 1-65 between Owensville Cemetery and the Post Office.

Fort Branch and Poseyville Fire Departments were on the scene. There hasn’t been any word of injuries.

Stay with 44News online and on air for updates on this story.

Comments

comments