House Fire Claims One Life in Shawneetown

A house fire in Shawneetown, Illinois has claimed the life of one individual.

The Shawneetown Fire Department responded to a house fire in Old Shawneetown at 1:49AM.

Officials say a female was found inside the home at 960 Walnut Street. The Gallatin County Coroner was called to the scene.

The cause for the fire and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Shawneetown Fire Department is investigating the fire, as well as Illinois State Fire Marshal Office and the Gallatin County Coroners Office.

