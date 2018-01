Home Indiana House Committee Votes in Favor of Sunday Alcohol Sales in Indiana January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A bill to allow Sunday carry out alcohol sales in indiana takes another step forward. The House Public Policy Committee voted to advance House Bill 1051.

This legislation would allow liquor, grocery, and convenience stores to sell alcoholic beverages from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The bill passed 12-1 vote.

Earlier this month, a Senate Committee passed a similar bill.

