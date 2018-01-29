44News | Evansville, IN

House Committee Unanimously Votes to Increase Cigarette Tax, Smoking Age

January 29th, 2018 Indiana

An Indiana House bill which  could increase the cigarette tax and the smoking age moves out of committee. The House Public Health Committee approved the bill nine to zero.

House Bill 1380 increases the cigarette tax from 99 cents per pack to $2.99 per pack. $1 in revenue from each pack would go toward tobacco use prevention and education.

That same bill also increases the legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

