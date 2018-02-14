Home Indiana House Committee Passes Bill Allowing Sunday Alcohol Sales February 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The House Public Policy Committee passes a bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales. The committee voted nine-to-one in favor of Senate Bill 1, which would allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana.

The committee amended the bill. Originally, the bill was set to go into effect July 1, 2018, but the amendment would allow the bill to go into effect as soon as Governor Eric Holcomb signs it.

The bill heads to the House floor for a vote.

You can check out how the House Committee voted below.

