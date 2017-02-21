House Bill Approves DNA Samples to Help Solve Indiana Crimes
DNA may soon be used in solving Indiana crimes.
State Rep. Wendy McNamara’s House Bill 1577 was passed Tuesday.
The bill would allow law enforcement to take DNA samples from convicted felonies by cheek swab and putting the samples through a DNA database.
“It is important we are giving law enforcement agencies the tools necessary to bring justice for families who have been effected by crimes, especially those that remain unsolved,” McNamara said. “We already fingerprint those who have been arrested, but it has been proven that DNA testing helps on a much more specific level.”
HB 1577 would allow the samples to be eliminated if the suspect had no charges within 30 days of the time they were arrested. McNarmara says the DNA samples would also be thrown out if charges were dropped or dismissed.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says 30 states have a form of DNA collection for arrests.
The bill now goes to the Senate for further consideration.