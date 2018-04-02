Home Kentucky House Bill 400 Clears House, Heads to Governor’s Desk April 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A bill that would allow bourbon to be shipped across state lines, clears the Kentucky Senate, and it’s now headed to the Governor. House Bill 400 cleared the House last week and passed the Senate Monday with a vote of 33-5. The bill would allow six bottles to be shipped from a distillery.

Bluegrass distilleries including O.Z. Tyler in Owensboro says this could mean a big boost for business. The Owensboro based distillery will also become the 11th member of the Bourbon Trail this summer.

House Bill 400 will take effect as soon as it’s signed by Governor Matt Bevin.

