House Bill 1487 Could Raise Local Income Tax

Indiana Lawmakers are taking up a bill, that’s creating some backlash here in the tri-state.

House Bill 1487 would give the Vanderburgh County Council the power to raise the local income tax to 1.25%. Right now its at 1%.

The money would go to several things including expanding the Vanderburgh County Jail, paying for county operations and hiring more staff.

Monday night, the Evansville City Council voted against supporting the plan, but today, the County Commission voted to support the plan moving forward in a 2 to 1 vote.

The bill is still moving through the State Legislature.

