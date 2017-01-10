House Bill 1016: Nix Lower Speed Limits For Trucks

Truck drivers could soon travel a little faster in the Hoosier state. Indiana House Bill 1016 proposes to do away with lower speed limits for trucks and allow them to drive at 70MPH.

Current law prohibits trucks weighing more than 26-thousand pounds to exceed 65 mph. Truck drivers say dual speed limits on on interstates and highway systems create a more dangerous situation, “Lets say I’m in the right lane trying to get over for a car getting on the interstate and I have another car in the left lane doing 75MPH and I’m doing 65MPH, there’s going to be a collision of the car behind me,” said Tony Sheehan. Freight drivers also add the proposed 5MPH increase could add up to 50 extra miles driven in a day.

