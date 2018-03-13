Home Kentucky House Approves Bill to Ban Abortion Procedures After 11 Weeks March 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

House Bill 454 passed the House and is now headed to the Senate. This bill deals with second-trimester abortions or women who are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.

The bill would ban the dilation and evacuation procedures except in cases of medical emergencies. Abortions performed by inducing labor would still be legal in the state under this bill.

This is the second bill proposing limits on abortion procedures to make it to the floor of Kentucky House in a little over a year.

A bill prohibiting abortions in Kentucky at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy, except when the mother’s life is in danger, became law last year.

Comments

comments