Hour Long Standoff Ends With Evansville Man’s Arrest

Evansville police arrested a man after he was making threats to shoot other people. James Douglas Woolfolk, 50, is charged with intimidation.

Around 11:00 Wednesday night, police were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of a man with a gun.

After a stand off that lasted over an hour, police got him to cooperate and made the arrest.

Woolfolk is facing intimidation charges. He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments