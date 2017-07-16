Hottest Weather of the Summer (So Far) with Dangerous Heat All Week

90s will dominate this entire week with some areas seeing 100-101 by the end of the week as the longest, most-intense heat wave of the summer so far occurs. Heat Advisory to perhaps local Excessive Heat Warning criteria will likely be reached.

Heat indices may reach 110. 90s will likely dominate through next weekend, as well. Overall, it looks very hot & rather dry to July 28, followed by below-normal temps & above-normal rainfall as we end July & get into early August. However, there are signs of another round of intense heat after August 15 to late August.

Overnight lows for this week-next weekend’s heat wave will be warm in the 70s.

It looks largely dry, though outflow boundary from MCSs to our north & northeast may bring a few t’storms Friday evening-night &/or perhaps at some point next weekend. However, coverage will run at only 30%. Warm front/stationary front in vicinity may pop an isolated t’storm or two today with 20% coverage at most (it was 97 Sunday at St. Louis & 89 at Evansville, showing frontal position).

