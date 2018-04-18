The Hottest April On Record: 1896

Of 168 Aprils, 1896 saw the hottest in the Evansville area. An incredible 19 of 30 days were in the 80s with 11 of those 19 at +85. The heat seemed to peak for much of the area April 16-18 with temperatures to 95.

1855 saw a similar April (second hottest), but the first 11 days of April ’55 were colder than normal with 11 mornings in the 20s & 30s. It turned unusually hot with multiple days at/near all-time record high temperature levels. An incredible four days saw 90-92 for highs with 6 morning lows +65. The low temperature of 72 on April 18 ranks as the second warmest daily April minimum temperature recorded. This is also the earliest daily low temperature at or above 70. The second earliest (70) was on April 28, 1899. April 30, 1899 also saw a low of 72, while April 30, 1971 saw a 71, both ties for third earliest lows at or above 70.

2017 ranked as the third hottest April, but it was more just consistently warm, rather than a surge of intense heat suddenly, like in 1855 & 1896.

Note the strong upper riding & dry soils in the eastern & southern U.S. April 1896. Note the wetter soils developing from the Dakotas to northern Texas from the severe weather outbreaks of April 1896. 40 killer tornadoes struck the U.S. spring-summer 1896, much of them in the traditional Plains in that zone. This was some relief from the historic drought in the Plains 1893 to early 1896. The drought shifted eastward & peaked in our area late summer-fall 1897.

