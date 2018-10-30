Home Kentucky Hotline Open for Kentucky Residents to Report Election Violations October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentuckians are being asked to report any violations of the state’s election laws to the Election Law Violations Hotline.

This order is coming from Attorney General Andy Beshear as voters prepare to head to the polls.

“Kentuckians who witnesses election irregularities or possible election law violations should contact our office immediately,” Beshear said. “If you see something, say something. It only takes a call to my office to obtain assistance and each report receives a careful review from an investigator.”

Beshear issued a scam alert in October to help Kentuckians avoid providing their personal information over the phone to a scammer who claims he or she can help Kentuckians register to vote or vote by absentee ballot.

Beshear’s office will provide public hotline updates during Tuesday’s election with their dedicated webpage, and through social media (@kyoag on Twitter and Facebook). The updates will include the number and types of complaints received on the hotline leading up to Tuesday’s General Election.

The Office of the Attorney General’s hotline, 800-328-VOTE (8683), is available during regular business hours and open from 6:00AM to 7:00PM on November 6th.

