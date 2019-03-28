Hotel, Apartment Complex Planned for Downtown Owensboro

(Photo courtesy: Jagoe Homes)

A company is looking to build a hotel and apartment in downtown Owensboro. Gulfstream Commercial Services plans to build the 15-story building at the intersection of Second and Cedar Street next to the Owensboro Convention Center.

The building will have a 120-room Hotel and a 200-unit apartment. The next step will be for the Historic Preservation Board to sign off on a height variance for the proposed building.

Mayor Tom Watson’s downtown master plan includes adding more residential and hotel space downtown which could help the city attract more conventions to the area.

This will be the third built in Owensboro since the Executive Inn was torn down years ago.

