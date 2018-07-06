Home Illinois Hot Weather Causes Rise in Black Widows in Tri-State July 6th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A shiver can go down the spine simply when hearing the name black widow or brown recluse. A couple of spiders that drive home folks’ arachnophobia.

With the hot humid weather, these spiders are now creeping around more homes. When Gary Schmidt called Swat Pest to do a routine inspection of a home he was thinking about fixing up where he knew there were some cobwebs around. However, what the exterminators found was a little more than just your common house spider.

“During the inspection, they found brown recluse and black widow spiders,” says Schmidt. He is just one of many folks across the Tri-State finding these notorious spiders spinning webs around the house.

Brandon Runyon, Swat Pest entomologist, says, “What’s fun is when we do get these calls we actually bring a lot of stuff back here. So we have a number of black widows and brown recluses we keep in the office. And we do have a lot more now than we do at any other time of the year.”

Runyon does not recommend keeping the spiders in cages like him but to instead keep your distance. “Typically leaving them alone is the best course of action. If you need to remove them use a broom or a long handle to sweep them away if you have to squish them squish them but basically the more distance between you and them the best,” says Runyon.

Brown recluse usually hang out inside but as the name states they’re reclusively hanging out in spots folks don’t typically look. Though, the rain and humidity are ruining the food supply for the more outdoorsy black widow so watch out because they’re heading inside for food.

When black widows bite you it attacks your nervous system and causes your muscles to seize up so it feels like a muscle cramp. So as more rain and humidity hang around during the summer Schmidt is ready to weather the spider storm.

“If we make enough noise in the house we’ll have the grandkids in there they’ll stay away I’m not worried about it,” says Schmidt.

The folks at Swat Pest have some tips about how to keep these spiders away: they say keep tree limbs from touching the home and to refresh mulch more often.

