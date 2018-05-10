Hot May Weather & Some Storms (Isolated Severe)

The heat is on! It is currently the hottest day so far this year at Evansville Regional Airport with 88. Some areas have hit 90. We are strongly capped, but it is not out of the question that a few spotty storms pop through the cap this evening along a weak boundary draped over the area. If these storms can really develop & completely pop through the cap, then isolated severe hail/wind risk will occur. It is plenty unstable near the surface & plenty unstable at the mid-levels, but the warm, dry layer in-between separates the two from linking up to produce deep storms. There is uncertainty regarding the ability & number of storms to pop through, however. Timing of this would tend to be 4-11 p.m. for any storms.

Highs of 89-92 are likely tomorrow, but the gusty winds to 33 mph will mix down some dry air from aloft, dropping dew points from 65 in the morning to 60 by afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

88-91 is likely Saturday with sunshine & breezy conditions. The humidity will really go up with dew points near 67.

Sunday looks hot & humid with highs of 89-92 & dew points near 70.

Some scattered storms will occur at times over much of next week with coverage averaging around 40-50%. No big severe outbreaks are currently expected, though every now & then, some isolated severe weather may occur.

It will remain overall very warm to hot & humid.

As a sign of an early arrival of summer, tropical development is possible in the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

In going with the summer outlook, Atlantic hurricane season may tend to peak early this year before the El Nino-induced shear hampers development from August 1 & beyond.

