Hot, Locally-Droughty May…..Heat Wave Ahead

In Evansville, so far, May 2018 is the warmest since 1962 & the driest since 1994. It is also the warmest May for the Tri-State, as a whole, since 1962.

Some areas of western Kentucky have experienced normal rainfall for May, but much of the area is below normal for the month, rainfall-wise.

In our northern tier of counties, it is the driest on record (records to 1894). Amounts of less than 0.50″ for the month are common from Clay to Richland, Lawrence, Knox, Daviess & Martin counties. The bulls-eye of the dryness is northern Daviess County where only around 0.25″ has fallen. If not for the wet March & decent rainfall in April bringing a savings of some soil moisture, emerging crops would be in real trouble.

Some scattered storms are possible at times Saturday to Friday of next week with hot, humid weather dominating. Highs of 88-93 are likely daily with overnight lows near 70.

There are indications of a record-breaking heat wave from Oklahoma to Manitoba developing next week with mid 90s over Manitoba & Minnesota to as far north as Hudson Bay. Temperature may reach 100-103 in Missouri by June 1 & 94-98 is possible here by June 5.

