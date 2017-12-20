Up Your Hosting Game with Christmas Cocktails!

All month long we’ve been giving you holiday tips, from gifts to recipe ideas, and now Brock and Kevin from Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill dropped by to help us step up our Christmas cocktail game!

Wow your friends with these one of a kind holiday inspired drinks!



Kevin’s Winter Wonderland Maintini:

-2 oz. Three Olives Vanilla Vodka

-1/2 oz. Crème de Cocoa

-1/2 oz. Irish Cream

-Milk

Garnish with crushed peppermint

The Grinch That Stole Backstage:

-1 1/2 oz. Three Olives Grape Vodka

-1 1/2 oz. Melon Liqueur

-Pineapple Juice

-Sprite

A Shot of Holiday Spirit:

-1 1/4 oz. Three Olives Citrus Vodka

-1/4 Simple Syrup

-Cranberry Juice and Sour

-Splash of Sprite

