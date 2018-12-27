Hospitals Required to Release Pricing

Hospitals across the country have geared up to publish online price lists for all the medical services they provide, as a federal law takes effect on January 1st.

Medicare is now requiring all hospitals to include public price lists on their website. This is aimed at helping patients become more involved in choosing hospitals and healthcare systems.

Deaconess officials say this requirement starts the conversation of price transparency. Although, they fear this won’t help patients and will only confuse them.

“Just because every patient comes into the hospital, doesn’t mean that their charges are all going to be the same because it’s based on their individual care. Their individual plan with their insurance company, or whatever else may come into play during that visit. So it really isn’t going to be helpful,” says Rebecca Conen, Deaconess Patient Financial Services Manager.

Deaconess has a hotline you can call to request a quote specifically for each individual. Their hotline is 812-450-COST.

You can also request a personalized quote here.

View Deaconess’s pricing here.

