Home Indiana Evansville Increase in Flu Cases Leads Hospitals to Enforce Visitation Restrictions December 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With the increase of flu activity in the Tri-State several local hospitals will enforce visitation restrictions which will take effect Friday.

This includes Deaconess and St. Vincent Locations as well as the Daviess Community Hospital, Good Samaritan in Vincennes and others.

No visitors with influenza-like symptoms will be allowed in the hospitals and visitors 15 years of age or younger are not permitted. Also, no visitors other than immediate family or someone requested by the patient.

Exceptions will only be made for critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.

