Hospital Program Cuts Could Hurt Patients

The exercise component of the Pulmonary Rehab Center at Deaconess Gateway has become a bit of a lifeline for some folks in the area. Some credit the program to their well being – like being able to fish again.

Members of that program were told that they would no longer be receiving their coaching and workouts at Deaconess Gateway. Instead, they will be able to meet with their pulmonologists as scheduled, but they will be encouraged to go elsewhere for their continued workout treatments.

Bill Dillbeck was one of those patients that was receiving care through exercise. He like many others had seen a vast improvement in their daily life function. Now he is worried that the care he will receive elsewhere will not be up to snuff. He says they are encouraged to go to a center called Better Breathers once a month, instead of the twice weekly care they were getting on site at Deaconess Gateway.

Deaconess Gateway officials say these cuts are due in part to payers, like Medicare and Medicaid, cutting back on specific hospital program codes. While they acknowledge that this move away from campus is not ideal: they are satisfied with the continuing support they promise to provide.

Comments

comments