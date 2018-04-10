Home Indiana Horses Run Wild In Vanderburgh County April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Three horses running wild along Browning Road in Vanderburgh County have been caught. The incident happened along State Road 57 northern Vanderburgh County.

Three horses escaped a pasture and were running wild along State Road 57 and Baumgart Road.

The horse owners were assisted by law enforcement to catch the horses. One of the horses was caught along S.R. 57 while the two other horses have yet to be captured.

There were no reported injuries.

Picture Courtesy of EvansvilleWatch and Caitlin Williams

