Hopkins Family Park Receives $200,000 Grant

Big things are on the rise for the Hopkins Family Park in Gibson County. The park is growing thanks to a $200,000 matching grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The 41-acre land donated by farmer Richard Hopkins and his wife Gwen Hopkins has been in their family since 1865. Unfortunately, Richard passed away in March 2017 but his vision and legacy will live on through the park.

Even though the park has swings, a play structure, and a shelter house it is nowhere near finished. Gwen Hopkins says Richard dreamed of adding a museum. The couple also hoped the land would have camping, trees, a cross-country course and much more.

Nonetheless, the Hopkins Family Park will be the first county park. The land once a labor of love will be a place for future generations to enjoy in the quiet of the country.

“You can look out and you can see trees, you can see grain bins, you can see so many things that aren’t in your city parks with cars going by, things like that,” says Parks and Recreational board member Rachel Johnson. “Bring your kids, go for a hike, have a picnic, bring your pet and then they can envision what things will be, you know, the potential of this land, and this area, and what it will mean for the county.”

Johnson says the grant money will make room for improvements. The park’s board wants to upgrade the hiking trails, add restrooms, and a fishing lake.

