Home Kentucky Hopkins County Woman Dies In Deadly Crash July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A woman is dead after a deadly two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Nortonville road and Saddle Club Road.

Authorities say 19-year-old Breanna Bryan, of Madisonville, was driving east on Nortonville Road when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and colliding with 51-year-old Sheila Cates’ car.

Breanna Bryan was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville where she was later pronounced dead.

Sheila Cates was also taken to Baptist Memorial Madisonville for treatment.

There’s no word on why Bryan lost control of her vehicle.

Comments

comments