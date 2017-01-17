Hopkins County Woman Arrested For Arson

A Hopkins County woman is behind bars accused of setting her apartment on fire. Tracie Jefferson is charged with arson, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Police say last November, fire crews were called to her apartment on Jamestown Loop. They found smoke, but could not find an active fire and believed the fire started suspiciously. Other neighbors were home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Madisonville Police investigated and got an arrest warrant for Jefferson. She is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

