Home Kentucky Hopkins County Sheriff Candidate Disqualified for Filing Inaccuracies July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A promising Democrat nominee running for Hopkins County Sheriff has been disqualified due to inaccuracies in his original filing papers.

Jeremy Crick filed his declaration of intent on January 30th in the presence of his wife Stephanie and his daughter Heather Kelley. State law requires that both witnesses be of the same political party. The three were unaware that Kelley was a registered Republican at the time of the filing.

Crick has been removed from the November ballot, and he has four days to appeal the judges decision, which he plans to do so immediately.

In a statement, Cricks said the following:

I will appeal this decision, if it fails, I will attempt to be a write-in candidate. Everyone hear me closely….I will need all of the help I can get. I am not asking for financial support, I have not made a strong push for anyone to financially support my campaign. I have personally supported this campaign with 2/3rds of all finances spent. I’m not turning anything away, but I do not feel at this point it is fair to ask because of the circumstances.

Cricks was running against Republican incumbent Matt Sanderson in the general election.

Comments

comments