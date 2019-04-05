Hopkins County Man Waives Extradition to Kentucky

A Hopkins County man jailed in Alabama after kidnapping his step-granddaughter has waived extradition to Kentucky. Glenn Harper has been in Baldwin County Jail and will soon return to Kentucky to face charges.

Lauryn Sizemore,16, went missing on Saturday, March 30th but Orange Beach Police found the teen and Harper in Alabama after his cellphone pinged at the neighborhood Walmart.

Sizemore was reunited with family members early Thursday morning in Alabama. It is unknown why Harper took Sizemore.

