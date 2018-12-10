Home Indiana Hopkins County Man Facing Multiple Charges after Sting Operation December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Hopkins County, a man is facing drug charges following an undercover operation, that lasted several months.

31-year-old Robert Torain was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday. When authorities went to his home on N. Kentucky Ave. in Madisonville, Ky. They say he tried to disarm detectives. After a struggle, he was arrested.

He is charged with multiple offenses including resisting arrest, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and attempting to disarm an officer.

He is being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

