Home Kentucky Hopkins County Man Arrested After Wrecking Car Twice May 20th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

A Hopkins County man is arrested after wrecking his car twice in a police chase. According to Kentucky State Police, 65-year-old James Morgan of Dawson Springs was driving 106 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Kentucky 62.

A trooper attempted to pull over Morgan before he wrecked at the intersection of Kentucky 112. That didn’t stop Morgan.

He took off again and lost control of his car and crashed into a garage. Morgan fled on foot but was captured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He faces several charges including speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle, DUI, driving DUI suspended license, resisting arrest, failure to wear seatbelt, and fleeing or evading police on foot.

Comments

comments