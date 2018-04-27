Home Kentucky Hopkins County Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges During Traffic Stop April 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal leads to the arrest of a Hopkins County man on drug and gun charges.

Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the area due to recent drug trafficking complaints.

34-year-old Krista Gamble failed to use a turn signal on two separate occasions prompting detectives to pull him over. Detectives found a small amount of marijuana and two concealed weapons during the traffic stop.

The investigation led detectives to Gamble’s home where they found meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and money.

Gamble was lodged into the Hopkins County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of possession of meth, marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug paraphernalia.

