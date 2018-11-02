44News | Evansville, IN

Hopkins County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

November 2nd, 2018 Kentucky

Authorities in Hopkins County arrest a primary suspect in a major drug trafficking investigation.

Ricky Tandy was taken into custody Friday morning in Madisonville by the Vice and Narcotics Unit.

Detectives say they received several tips Tandy was distributing crystal meth across the Tri-State area.

So they set up several controlled buys with Tandy. They got a search warrant for his home where they found crystal meth, marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

He now faces four counts of trafficking. The arrest is part of a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Hopkins County

