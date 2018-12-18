Hopkins County Judge Executive Steps Down

A big change in power is coming to Hopkins County in the new year. After 12 years as county judge-executive Donald Carroll is retiring at the end of this month.

Over the past 26 years, Carroll has held many titles in the county including deputy sheriff, elected sheriff and elected jailer.

Tuesday, a retirement celebration was held and many members of the fiscal court had great things to say about Carroll and his service to his community.

“I think Jack Whitfield Jr. He’s going to do a great job. He loves the county as much as I do and I think that he will you know carry on a lot of traditions and I’m sure he has a lot of new ideas and that’s the thing he has to implement and with the courts help he’ll be able to do those things,” says Carroll.

Carroll will leave the county in the hands of Whitfield, the magistrate of district four.

Whitfield has been sworn in but will not take the official title until Carroll retires on December 31st.