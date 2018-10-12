Hopkins County Jail Unveils $140K Project

Jail control boards are capable of locking and unlocking every door in the building. Hopkins County Jail officials say when their old control board crashed, they had to resort to the old way. They had to lock and unlock every door using keys.

“It definitely slowed the job down,” says Hopkins County Jailer, Mike Lewis.

Now they have a computer-based system with two control boards, which saves them the aggravation of literally being in the dark.

“Because it controls all of the doors, all of the intercoms, the lights, the power, the television in the cells, the phones, everything is running through the control board, and so when the board is down, there’s a whole lot of things you can’t do,” says Jailer Lewis.

The new system costs more than $140,000.

“But luckily we were able to get a coal severance grant through the state legislatures, so it didn’t cost any money through the local taxpayer,” says Jailer Lewis.

Officials say not only is this new equipment more efficient, but it’s also going to provide more security in the long run. “Our fire alarm system can be added to it. Down the road, we can add our smoke alarms and all of those things that go with the fire alarm. It can all be built into it. It can also be integrated with our camera system, and we’re upgrading our cameras now as we go,” says Jailer Lewis.

Comments

comments