Hopkins County To Increase Hepatitis A Vaccination

The Hopkins County Health Department is planning to increase vaccination rates for hepatitis A. This is following an outbreak of the virus in Louisville, Kentucky in November of 2017.

Louisville’s outbreak began when the city’s Department of Public Health noticed that the reported cases of hepatitis A in Jefferson County were significantly higher than the 10-year average.

There were 304 cases of hepatitis A in Jefferson County investigated by the Kentucky Department of Public Health between August 1st, 2017 and April 28, 2018. There was a total of 448 cases in the state, during which time there was only one reported case in Hopkins County. Though it’s a low number, Health Department Director Denise Beach said that it’s better to be prepared for an increase in cases as a result of the Louisville outbreak.

“You can’t have the hepatitis A vaccine until you’re 12 months old, so it’s important to also recommend good hand washing in the population and keep those babies up to their first year safe, too,”

said Beach.

Children may not show symptoms but can still spread it, so the department is urging all parents be vaccinated and that the community practice good hygiene.

Hepatitis A can appear as a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. It can spread through the oral-fecal route, either from contaminated food or from person-to-person contact.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, dark urine, clay colored stools, jaundice and joint pain.

In the instance of this outbreak, no source of contaminated food has been identified, so most cases are coming as a result of a person-to-person infection.

Individuals most at risk for infection are those who are in direct contact with someone who has hepatitis A, people who travel to countries where hepatitis A is common, men who have sex with men, people who use injected and non-injected drugs, people with clotting disorders and people who work with primates.

