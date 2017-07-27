Home Kentucky Hopkins County Fair Removes Ride After Ohio Fair Tragedy July 27th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky Pinterest

Folks coming back for day three of the Hopkins County Fair noticed something missing. It was the centerpiece, the big ride that drew in crowds. It was known as the Cyclops, and it is on its way to a secure location.

This move was made moments after a similar ride, the Fire Ball. malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing an 18 year old man and injuring several others.

Both the Fire Ball and the Cyclops are made by the same foreign company and have many of the same features. Drew’s Exposure is the company that owns and operates the rides at the Hopkins County Fair. Officials with Drew’s Exposure say they try to be proactive instead of reactive: so by pulling a similar ride they hope they can keep fair goers as safe as possible.

