Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office Searching for Attempted Robbery Suspect June 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted robbery suspect. It happened Wednesday night at the Dollar General Store in Nortonville.

Deputies say a man dressed in all black with a skull mask on demanded cash from the safe. They say the suspect wasn’t able to get to the safe, and left the store.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Deputy Heath Owens at 270-821-5661.

