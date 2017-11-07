Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Schools Reaches Settlement In Lawsuit Against Associated Engineers November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Hopkins County Board of Education reaches a settlement against Associated Engineers. In 2012, the board filed a lawsuit against Associated Engineers and Travelers Property Casualty of America after construction stopped at the Career and Technology site on Grapevine Road.

The board was forced to abandon the original Grapevine Road site due to unstable subsoil conditions.

The Hopkins County Board of Education will receive a settlement of $600,000. The lawsuit against Travelers is still pending.

In May 2016, the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center was eventually built on Patriot Drive.

