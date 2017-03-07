Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. School Board Votes to Ban Tobacco Products from Schools March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A new policy in Hopkins County will ban the use of tobacco products on school property. The Hopkins County School Board voted Monday night to prohibit tobacco products and smoking on school property. This policy includes no smoking inside or outside of the school and at events, such as sporting events.

Denise Beach with the Health Department said the policy is designed to reduce second-hand smoke at the schools and events. It is also designed to promote a healthy lifestyle. The school board will be working with the schools and public to make sure they are aware of the upcoming changes.

This policy will take effect on July 1st.

