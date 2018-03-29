Home Indiana Hopkins Co. Police Searching For Suspect in Connection With Home Invasion March 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two people are arrested and police are looking for a third in connection to a home invasion and assault in Hopkins County. Joseph Singleton and William Saxon were both arrested on first-degree robbery charges.

Saxon has since bonded out of the Hopkins County Jail. Madisonville Police say the home invasion happened last Thursday around 5 a.m.

The two men, along with a third suspect Dennis Harvey forced their way into a home on Princeton Road with a handgun. They got into a fight with the victim and got away with some of the homeowner’s belongings.

Police believe drugs were behind the attack.

Anyone who has any information about Dennis Harvey should call Madisonville Police or Crimestoppers.

