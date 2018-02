Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Police Searching For Suspect After Mortons Gap Bank Robbery February 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the man wanted for robbing a bank.

It happened just after noon Wednesday at the US Bank in Mortons Gap.

Deputies say a man came in, showed a weapon and demanded cash then took off.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black hooded shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.



