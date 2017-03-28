Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Standoff March 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A standoff suspect in Hopkins County Kentucky is behind bars for attempted murder in a domestic violence case Monday night. Authorities say 24-year-old Curtis May attacked his mother at a home on Spence Avenue around 5:30 p.m. She was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of her injuries.

Officers were trying to serve a search warrant on May, who was wanted for second degree assault. Around 6:30 p.m., May, who had barricaded himself inside an empty house, surrendered. He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail for a mental evaluation.

His charges include attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. There is no word on why May was in an empty home.

This investigation is ongoing.

His next court appearance will be Friday, March 31st at 9 a.m.

