Hopkins Co. Fireman Arrested For Sixth Time, Charged With Theft

A Hopkins County fireman has been arrested half a dozen times in the past four years. This time 40-year-old Blakely Vaughn is charged with six counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by deception – including cold checks under $10,000.

Vaughn was arrested after the fire chief noticed money and donations missing from the department’s bank account.

Deputies say Vaughn altered business receipts to get money for his own personal gain.

On the Hopkins County Jail website, it shows that Vaughn has been arrested six times since 2013.

Vaughn has since been released from jail. He was arrested last Thursday, but released the next day.

