Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Escaped Inmate Arrested In Jessamine Co. March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Hopkins County escaped inmate has been found in Jessamine County. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilton Hollifield, 40, today around 12 p.m. EST.

Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police say Hollifield escaped custody while he was on work release at Madisonville City Hall and stole a city truck.

Hollifield was being incarcerated for burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

There’s no word what additional charges Hollifield will face once he is back in Hopkins County.

Previous Story

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate. KSP says Wilton Hollifield, 40, escaped custody in Hopkins County and is on the run.

Police say around 11 a.m. Hollifield was out on work release at Madisonville City Hall when he stole a city truck and left driving southbound on U.S. 41.

Hollifield was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt. He was being incarcerated for burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Hollifield is described as a white man, about 6’1″ tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Comments

comments