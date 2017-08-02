Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Discards Plans for Proposed Sports Complex August 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Hopkins County will not be home to a proposed sports complex. Hopkins County Officials say the land considered for that project will likely be sold.

The land takes up about 100 acres off I-69 along Grapevine Road. Judge Executive Donald Carroll tells 44News the county is looking to establish a minimum bid, then advertise for closed bids.

Once that happens, the land could be sold by the end of October. The Fiscal Court decided Wednesday morning that the land would be better used for development and attracting jobs and tax revenue.

Officials plan to funnel money toward renovating the YAA Sports Complex in Madisonville instead.

Comments

comments