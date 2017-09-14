Home Kentucky President of the Hopkins Co. Chamber of Commerce Announces Resignation September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The President of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce announces he is resigning. Lee Lingo announced that plan at the monthly board meeting.

He’s taking a position with the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers in Frankfort. The Chamber is now forming a search committee to find a replacement.

Until that person is named, Lingo says he plans to stay on part time to help out. Lingo was hired as chamber president back in 2013 after Harriett Whitaker retired.

