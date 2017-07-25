Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Business Owners Preparing for Solar Eclipse Event July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Hopkins county has caught eclipse fever with huge crowds estimated to come to watch the solar event as it passes overheard in late August.

Small business owners are already getting ready for the event, creating merchandise for the big day.

Business Owner Kelly Chandler said, “We are expecting our region anywhere from a hundred to 500,000 people.”

With many of them set to watch the eclipse from downtown Madisonville. That means a lot of people wanting something to both remember their stop in Madisonville and the first total Solar Eclipse to travel from coast to coast in 99 years.

Business Owner Jim Thornberry said, “We’ve got it’s the eclipse glass that basically just has an outline of the sun with a date and Madisonville on it and maybe it’ll be something you want to take home depending on where you come from.”

Jim and Kelly are local business owners who see dollar signs passing over the sun instead of the moon. They are both ready to take on the influx of business as people crowd into Hopkins county for the event.

Jim has his commemorative glasses on display along with some candle holders he plans to sell for the event. Kelly has a line of shirts with a design she commissioned from a local artist.

Kelly says: “I’ve heard a lot of people saying you know this is going to be a great keepsake people make those t-shirt quilts and so a lot of people have mentioned you know cutting this up and putting this on a t-shirt quilt.”

But will small businesses be able to handle the small army of people heading to Hopkins county? Both business owners say there are plenty of unknowns, but they’re ready.

Jim says: “we don’t know exactly how many to expect but we are ready for however many it is.”

Kelly says: “oh most definitely yes we’ve been planning for almost a year now i guess.”

Comments

comments