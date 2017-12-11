Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Board of Education Debate on Tax Hike December 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Officials in Hopkins County are hoping a tax hike can help local schools make ends meet. Monday night, the Hopkins County Board of Education tabled a vote on a three percent utility tax across the district.

Under the tax, Hopkins County residents who buy utilities like water, natural gas, cable TV, and telephone will see an additional three percent charge on each bill.

That’s about $3 for every $100.

The tax will go back into Hopkins County Schools to cover expenses in the school system budget. At Monday night’s meeting officials decided it was too soon to hold an official vote.

Hopkins County resident Taresa Linton says, “My concern was after the maximum increase in property tax and then this tax, what is the chances of another hike in property taxes in the near feature?”

Throughout the meeting, resident after resident voiced their concerns on the issue.

Some said they want the county to cut cost rather than raise next taxes.

