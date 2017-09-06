Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Board of Education Debate on How to Spend Tax Money September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Hopkins County Board of Education passes a four percent property tax hike. Now, officials are trying to figure out how to spend the extra money.

Superintendent Lori Harrison says the increase will generate as much as another $1.7 million. There are questions about whether the tax hike makes sense as some have argued that the tax rate has gone up as enrollment in the county schools have declined.

However, some board members blame the state for putting more of the cost of education on municipalities with mandates it hasn’t budgeted for. Harrison insists that this tax hike is a necessary investment not just for students but for everyone.

“No one likes to see taxes raised, that’s for sure. And we had a couple of people who spoke at the meeting last night in regards to that. And we understand that. But we’re basically doing what we’re doing what we feel like we have to do for the future of our kids,” says Harrison.

The district’s finance director says they’ve made an effort to cut operating expenses in recent years.



